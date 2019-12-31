Bank warns of fraudsters sending fake texts to customers

Bank of Ireland has advised its customers that fraudsters may use the festive period to send fake mobile phone texts claiming to be from the bank.

The financial institution said scammers may send texts with links to fraudulent websites to trick you into providing your online banking details or card details.

Fraudsters are hoping consumers may be more relaxed over the festive holiday and be less likely to be suspicious of scams.

A Bank of Ireland spokesperson said: "Remember, Bank of Ireland will never send you a link asking you to confirm your personal banking details."

A statement issued to customers added: "Beware of text messages claiming to be from your bank, asking you to confirm financial or personal information.

"Often they claim that urgent action is needed or there will be negative consequences.

"They may ask you to click on a link directing you to a website, or to provide a number to call in order to “verify” or “update” your personal current account.

"Fake links lead to fake websites where you may be asked to provide personal information.

"The fraudster then uses that information to transfer money from your account."

Last month, Detective Chief Superintendent Patrick Lordan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) said that gardaí were concerned at the growing number of new scams that are arising and the targeting of consumers as Christmas approaches.

The public were warned about online loan scams whereby unlawful websites look to take advantage of financially vulnerable people.

The websites offer loans online and within minutes of making an online application for a loan, the applicant will be immediately contacted and will be informed that their loan application is successful. They will then be asked to pay a fee in advance of the loan being issued. This is a scam. No loan will be issued and the customer loses the fee they have paid in advance.

Gardaí also warned about Invoice Re-Direct Fraud - which is a method of targeting a company by creating a fake invoice or identifying a genuine invoice in the name of a supplier with whom the target company is doing business.

The invoice is sent to the target company asking for the payment for the product or service to be lodged into an account controlled by the fraudster.

This is causing considerable losses to business throughout the country, gardaí said.