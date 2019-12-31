Call for truck ban through Straffan village to reduce congestion
File photo of a HGV ban sign
Kildare Co Council has been asked to consider a HGV ban through Straffan village.
Councillor Naoise Ó Cearúil will raise the issue with officials at the next local municipal meeting.
Councillor Tim Durkan will also ask the Council to provide an update in relation to completing the footpath connecting
Straffan Gate housing estate with Straffan National School.
Councillor Durkan will also request that the Council investigate the possibility of providing a lollipop person for both
schools on the Celbridge Road Maynooth.
The public representative also wants the provision of cycle lanes and footpaths on both sides of the road.
The politicians have tabled motions on the agenda of the next meeting of Clane-Maynooth Municipal District held in Naas on Friday of next week.
