Kildare obituaries for today: Tuesday, December 31

The death has occurred of Jennifer Boyle (née Power) (pictured) of Tully Road, Kildare Town, Kildare.

Beloved wife of Jarlath and much loved mother of Susan and Judith. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers Michael and Séan, sister Elizabeth, sisters in law,brother in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at the Kildare funeral home Fairgreen, Kildare on Wednesday from 2:30 o'c with removal at 6:00 o'c to St Brigid's parish church arriving at 6:30. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11:00am. Interment afterwards in St Conleth's cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to St Conleth's Day care center Kildare

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

The death has occurred of Michael (Butcher) Mullen

Allenwood, Kildare / Prosperous, Kildare

Formerly of Prosperous. Suddenly at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Orla, son Michael (Mickser), son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Louise, his adoring grandchildren Abbie, Kayleigh, Connor, Cian, Mícheál and Daniel, brothers Dominic and Anthony (Bimbo), sisters Mary, Kitty, Maggie and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Butcher Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home from 2pm on Wednesday (Jan 1st) and from 4pm on Thursday (Jan 2nd) with rosary both nights at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning (Jan 3rd) at 10:15 to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood for requiem mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Allen cemetery.



he death has occurred of Andrew (Andy) ROBB

Greenaun, Naas, Kildare

Formerly of Bellshill, Glasgow, Scotland. Sadly missed by his loving wife Annmarie, daughter Molly, son Calum, mother Mary, sister Morag, brother Derek, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

House Private Please

Removal from his home on Thursday, 2nd January, at 9.20am to arrive at The Church Of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by Cremation in Newland's Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, Co. Kildare. Donation box in church.

May He Rest In Peace



The death has occurred of Christopher (Chris) Conlan

Renvyle, Great Connell, Newbridge, Kildare

Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Frances and brother of the late Tom and May.

Sadly missed by his loving daughters Anne and Marie, son Michael, sons in law Colm and David, daughter in law Mary, brother Mick, sister Ell, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Christopher Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge from 4o'clock on Wednesday (January 1st) with rosary at 7o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning (January 2nd) at 10.30 to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem Mass at 11o'clock. Burial afterwards in Lackagh Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Emer FARRELL (née Crosbie)

12 Parkers Hill, Walsh Island, Offaly / Naas, Kildare / Clondalkin, Dublin

Emer will be sadly missed by her loving husband Eddie, daughter Ciara, sons Rossa, Shane and Gearóid, son in law Richard, daughters in law Trish, Emma and Katiani, her 9 grandchildren, sisters Noinín, Niamh, Orla and Crea, brothers Dara and Ronan, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home in Walsh Island (R35 CX81), on Wednesday evening from 6pm until 8pm (strictly). Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Walsh Island, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in the local cemetery. In keeping with Emer's wishes, could everyone attending please wear at least one item of bright clothing. No flowers and house private on Thursday morning, please.



The death has occurred of Eamonn FENNELL

Celbridge, Kildare / Maryland, Dublin

FENNELL, Eamonn (Orchard View, Tearmann Mhuire, St. John of God Service, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Maryland, Dublin 8) December 29th, 2019 (peacefully) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved son of the late Rose and Edward and dear brother of Tony, Seamus, Anne and the late Gerry and Donal. Sadly missed by his loving brothers, sister, brother-in-law Robbie, sisters-in-law Ita and Yolanda, niece, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Tuesday evening (31st December) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady of Dolours, Dolphin’s Barn on Thursday morning, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. John of God Service.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”