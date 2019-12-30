Local Kildare road closed for over three years to re-open in March

A local road in Ballymore Eustace, which has been closed for over three years, is due to reopen in March 2020, according to Kildare Co Council.

Cllr Evie Sammon of Fine Gael said works to repair the Coughlanstown Road (L6042) are scheduled to be completed in the third month of next year.

The road was closed in August 2016 after part of it subsided, affecting the daily travel plans of dozens of residents in areas such as Coughlanstown, Mullaboden, Dunstown and Harristown.

Cllr Sammon said: “Following on from a question I tabled at this month’s Naas Municipal District meeting, I received confirmation from engineer David Reel that work on the reinstatement of a road at Ballymore Eustace looks set to be completed by the end of the March 2020.”

She added: “I was previously advised that the work to the river will be completed in February.”

The issue of the closure has been repeatedly raised at local authority meetings by several politicians such as Cllr Sorcha O’Neill and Cllr Anne Breen. Coughlanstown Road has also been addressed on the floor of the Dáil by local TDs such as Fiona O’Loughlin and Martin Heydon. Over a year ago, the subject was commented on by Minister for Transport Shane Ross in the Dáil.

The minister said: “The improvement and maintenance of regional and local roads is the statutory responsibility of each local authority, in accordance with the provisions of Section 13 of the Roads Act 1993. Works on those roads are funded from local authorities’ own resources supplemented by State road grants.

“As the selection and prioritisation of works is the responsibility of the local authority, it is a matter for the Council to assess the options open to it in relation to this road, taking the position regarding utility services into account.”

Notwithstanding the above, the 2019 regional and local road grant allocations will be announced in the New Year. It will then be open to Kildare County Council to fund works along the L6042 Coughlanstown Road from that grant allocation if it so wishes.”