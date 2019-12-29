Kildare Wildlife Watch: The stories of the Christmas robin

One tip to help wildlife in our gardens at this time of year is to remember how valuable water is to all living things.

A fresh supply of water is important so making sure you keep a source of water available for wildlife this winter in your garden is a great way to help them out.

Some of you may have a garden pond, which is an ideal source of water — however, on frosty mornings don’t forget to break the ice to allow access!

In the past I have written about this week’s species as it is a regular visitor to our gardens and a species with a deep connection to Christmas — of course, it is the robin (spideog as Gaeilge).

This species is one of the first garden birds we learn as young children, as its red breast is easy to distinguish from other garden birds.

But how is the robin associated with Christmas? In the UK, postmen in Victorian times wore a uniform with a red breast and they were given the nickname ‘robins’.

With family and friends sending cards, the postmen and women are busier then every at this of year — and it is said this is why the robin is associated with Christmas.

Others say that when baby Jesus was born, the fire in the stable was going out so a robin began to fan the dying flames with its wings. An ember blew up and hit the robin in the breast, making it glow, and from then on, due to its kind nature, the robin has forever had a red breast.

It is also said that the robin tried to pull a thorn from Christ’s head during the crucifixion, and the robin’s red breast is actually a drop of Christ’s blood.

I will let you decide which of these stories to believe — but for now, enjoy this week as friends and family gather for the Christmas break.

Wishing you all a very Happy Christmas and Healthy New Year. If you would like help identifying a wildlife species contact me at the Bog of Allen Nature Centre on 045 860133 or bogs@ipcc.ie.

If you would like to suggest a species to focus on for ‘Wildlife Watch’ contact the Bog of Allen Nature Centre on 045 860133 or email bogs@ipcc.ie