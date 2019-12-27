16 people arrested on Christmas Day for driving under influence of drink or drugs

Sixteen people were arrested on Christmas Day for driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.

This compares to eleven (11) arrests for Christmas Day 2018.

Gardai said this is a huge increase and a worrying trend.

Gardai said:"Since the Christmas Road Safety Campaign began on 29th November 2019, there have been more than 650 drivers arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving.

"There will be an increased Garda presence on the roads over the Christmas period.

"Too many families have lost loved ones to drink and drug driving.

"An Garda Síochána are pleading with people to stop taking risks, make the right decisions and never ever drive while under the influence of drink or drugs.

"To all persons driving throughout the Christmas period, please be responsible and safe.

"Do not put yourselves or other road users at risk.

"Operate within the applicable speed limits and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.