Man in court in Dublin over drugs seizure in Kilmeague
Reporter:
Senan Hogan
24 Dec 2019
As part of an investigation into the seizure of Cannabis (estimated value of €70,000), discovered after searches by Gardaí in Kilmeague on Sunday - a man in his 20s arrested in relation to this incident has been charged with drugs-related offences and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice yesterday.
The man was released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Gardaí attached to the Naas Drugs Unit and assisted by regular units searched a plot of land in Kilmeague on foot of a search warrant.
During the course of the search cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €70,000 (subject to analysis) was seized.
