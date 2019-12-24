Man in court in Dublin over drugs seizure in Kilmeague

As part of an investigation into the seizure of Cannabis (estimated value of €70,000), discovered after searches by Gardaí in Kilmeague on Sunday - a man in his 20s arrested in relation to this incident has been charged with drugs-related offences and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice yesterday.

The man was released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.



Gardaí attached to the Naas Drugs Unit and assisted by regular units searched a plot of land in Kilmeague on foot of a search warrant.



During the course of the search cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €70,000 (subject to analysis) was seized.