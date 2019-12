HSE hiring Clinical Nurse Specialist

Clinical Nurse Specialist (CNS) (Respiratory - Integrated Care)

Specified Purpose Contract Ends on December 31, 2020.

Dublin South, Kildare & West Wicklow Community Healthcare

Expressions of interest are invited for Clinical Nurse Specialist (CNS) (Respiratory - Integrated Care) in the Kildare West Wicklow Primary Care Services / Naas Hospital to support the implementation of a model of integrated care in Primary (Home Care / General Practice) and Secondary (Hospital) Care, thus optimising patient's quality of life by contributing to an integrated health service.

Application forms and full details are available on: https://www.hse.ie/eng/staff/jobs/job-search/nursing/chodskww-19-48-clinical-nurse-specialist-respiratory-%E2%80%93-integrated-care-amended.html



Ref CHODSKWW/19/48 - Clinical Nurse Specialist (Respiratory – Integrated Care)

Closing Date: Monday, January 6, 2020 at 5pm.

Informal enquiries should be made to Ms Martha Kennedy Assistant Director Public Health Nursing Tel 087 9786841 or Ms Sheila Geoghegan, Director of Public Health Nursing Kildare West Wicklow Tel 087 9188151.