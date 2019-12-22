Weather forecast for the run up to Christmas

Today, Met Eireann predict it will be mainly dry this evening apart from isolated showers. Mist, fog and low cloud in places with light variable breezes.

Tonight, it should be mostly dry at first with mist and fog patches leading to difficult driving conditions in places. A few showers will develop overnight and this will clear the fog.

Light variable winds will become light to moderate southwesterly towards dawn. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees with a touch of frost early in the night.

Tomorrow, Sunday, December 22 - a mix of bright spells and a few passing showers on Sunday. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in light to moderate southwest to west breezes.

A mix of clear spells and scattered showers on Sunday night with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in moderate westerly breezes.

Monday is looking to be mainly dry with sunny spells. Towards evening rain may develop in the south. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate westerly breezes. Good clear spells will develop on Monday night. Minimum temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees with a patchy frost.

Tuesday, Christmas Eve is looking largely dry as well, though again, there is a chance that rain develops in the south. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees. The night before Christmas will probably be a cold one with widespread frost and temperatures as low as -2 or -3 degrees.

Current indications are that Christmas Day will be largely dry with some sunshine and only light winds. However, latest indications also suggest that wet and windy weather will develop later on Christmas Day, in the evening or early night.

This will then be the start of a more unsettled period of weather for the days after Christmas with spells of wet and sometimes windy weather.