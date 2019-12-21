Newbridge resident who died in Dublin crash to be laid to rest on Monday

A Newbridge resident who was tragically killed in a car crash in Dublin is to be laid to rest on Monday.

Dean Coleman (25) died after the 1995-registered Fiat vehicle he was driving struck a pole in Templeogue, Dublin at 1am on the morning of Tuesday, 17 December.

Mother-of-three Annemarie Hooper, who was aged in her 30s, was a passenger in the car and also died.

The crash victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Coleman was originally from Drimnagh in Dublin but had been residing in recent years in the Great Connell area of Newbridge.

Mr Coleman was the beloved son of George and Linda, loving brother of Tara and Lindsay and much loved daddy of Lennox and Lacie-Rae.

He will be sadly missed by his girlfriend Lauren, nieces Abbie, Kacey and Jorgie as well as grand-dad Smith, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 11.30am in Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Mourne Road followed by burial in Newlands Cross Cemetery.



Mr Coleman had been serving an eight-year driving ban imposed in 2013.

He was previously jailed over a high-speed chase with gardaí around Dublin city while his infant child was in the car.

It is understood that the family had moved to Newbridge 10 years ago.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) was notified as Garda officers had earlier interacted with the vehicle prior to the crash.