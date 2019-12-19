Owners of cars stolen in Newbridge appeal to public for help

The owners of two cars stolen from outside their home in Newbridge on Wednesday morning have made a direct appeal about them to the Leinster Leader.

The householders have supplied photos of the vehicles which were parked in the driveway:

* a grey 161-KE BMW 520

* a blue 151-D Mercedes

The vehicles were taken from outside their property in the Elms estate between 12am and 6am on Wednesday morning.

The owners said: Both cars were locked. There was no entry gained to the house."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge gardai on 045 431 212.