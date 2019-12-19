Owners of cars stolen in Newbridge appeal to public for help
The owners of two cars stolen from outside their home in Newbridge on Wednesday morning have made a direct appeal about them to the Leinster Leader.
The householders have supplied photos of the vehicles which were parked in the driveway:
* a grey 161-KE BMW 520
* a blue 151-D Mercedes
The vehicles were taken from outside their property in the Elms estate between 12am and 6am on Wednesday morning.
The owners said: Both cars were locked. There was no entry gained to the house."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge gardai on 045 431 212.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on