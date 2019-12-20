Family worried over dad who went missing in Tenerife

Gardaí are assisting the Spanish Police with their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of thirty three year old Peter Wilson originally from Rochfordbridge, Co. Westmeath.

The appeal featured on this week's Crimecall programme on RTE.

Father-of-two Peter travelled to Tenerife, Spain on Friday 22nd March 2019 at approximately 5.40pm via a Ryanair flight from Dublin Airport for a week’s holiday.

He checked into the Malibu Park Hotel, Costa Adeja, Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

Peter went into the nearby town, Playa De Las Americas on the Saturday morning (23rd) to watch the Ireland-v-Gibraltar soccer match in a local pub that morning.

Peter returned to his hotel in the afternoon before getting a taxi back into Playa De Las Americas later that evening.

Peter was last seen close to where the taxi dropped him off in the centre of Playa De Las Americas.

Peter did not return to the hotel and his personal belongings including his passport remained in his hotel room. Peter had his mobile phone and wallet with him.

Peter’s family are extremely concerned for his safety and wellbeing and have travelled to Tenerife several times to assist the Spanish Authorities in their search for him.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was on the same flight to Tenerife as Peter to contact them if they have not already done so.

Gardaí are appealing to any holiday makers, tourists, residents in the Playa De Las Americas area who may have seen or interacted with Peter to contact them.

Gardaí have not yet identified the taxi driver who collected Peter from his hotel on Saturday evening (23/03/19) and brought him into the main square. Gardaí are appealing to him to contact them.

Gardaí are liaising with the Spanish Police to assist them in their search for Peter.

Gardaí at Mullingar Garda Station are investigating tel: (044) 938 4000.