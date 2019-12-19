Network Ireland Kildare Branch sees membership jump by nearly 50%

The annual AGM and Christmas Dinner of Network Ireland Kildare Branch took place last week in the Cliff at Lyons venue.

The AGM ran smoothly with outgoing committee members thanked for their valuable contribution over the years and the new committee was voted in.

Nellie Dillon became Network Ireland Kildare’s first honorary member and was thrilled to accept this membership.

Attendees then adjourned to a beautiful dinner and informal networking to sum up a great year with Network Ireland Kildare Branch.

Outgoing President Emma Murphy stated: “I am absolutely thrilled that we had such a successful year.

“We had 14 local branch events, Current membership is at 144 members and 43 new members joining in 2019 alone so it truly was an amazing year of networking, connections and collaborations.

“Thanks so much to everyone for their support throughout the year and I look forward to staying on as Ex Officio to support Tara and the 2020 committee.

“On behalf of Network Ireland Kildare I was thrilled to present a cheque for €30,000 to Linda OConnell from the 2019 nominated charity Aoibheann’s Pink Tie.”

President for 2020, Tara Lane, thanked the 2019 committee for all their support and complimented Emma on her amazing year.

Tara announced the 2020 theme for Network Ireland Kildare Branch to be ‘Grow with Network’.

She said: “It could be your personal growth, your personal development, to learn new skills and develop your talents, to overcome challenges and maximise your potential.

“Perhaps you want to Grow Your Business and we have many events planned for 2020 that will help you do just that.

“From showcasing products or services, listening to excellent speakers and helping with introductions, Network Ireland Kildare Branch can help you with all of that”.

The first event of 2020, Connect with your Network, is being held on January 21 in Killshee Hotel in Naas at 7pm.

Events are run in association with Local Enterprise Office Kildare and with the support of Kildare Post/Kildare Now along with national partner AIB.

Network Ireland Kildare Branch is an organisation for women in business, the professions and the arts.

With over 1140 members spread across 15 branches in Ireland, the Kildare branch of Network Ireland is one of the most dynamic in Ireland, hosting monthly events ranging across a variety of topics including Women in Leadership, Communication Skills, Marketing and Finance.

They also celebrate International Women’s Day in March, have an annual Business Awards Competition and a very successful Annual Charity lunch in November.

There are 144 members from a large variety of professions, from sole traders to CEOs of large organisations and all are very welcome.