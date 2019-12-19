Kildare family devastated after Christmas presents stolen during family funeral

A home near Monasterevin was ransacked by burglars yesterday while the occupants were at a family funeral, it has emerged.

Devastated Rosemary Brennan said the heartless intruders ransacked Christmas presents and took sentimental family jewellery.

Rosemary told the Leinster Leader: "After it being one of the saddest, hardest days in our family’s life we came home from a family funeral to find our home broken into.

"The burglars ransacked all the Christmas presents we bought but only took the more expensive items.

"They took the safe in the bedroom that contained next weeks money, passports."



The home is located in the Quinnsboro area near Ballykelly.

Rosemary added: "One of the saddest things was a family DVD with my dad last Christmas on it and his Army medals he had after serving 24 years for this country.



Two watches given to be my my late mother and aunt were also taken.

Rosemary asked: "If anyone has been offered these watches - one gold coloured Omega ladies and a small silver ladies with twine strap please let me or Garda know. She added: "They are only of sentimental value to me no use to anyone else."

The incident has been reported to Gardaí who are investigating.