Sexual offences on the rise in Kildare

Sexual offences are on the rise in county Kildare over the last year, judging by the latest figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

The CSO figures released on December 18, 2019 show that there were 31 recorded cases of sexual offences in the final quarter of 2019 compared to 26 recorded for the same time frame in 2018.

There were 28 recorded cases of rape and sexual assault for the same time frame which rose from 19 in the last quarter of 2018.

The number of drug driving offences recorded in the Kildare Garda Stations for the last quarter of 2019 was 51 which rose sharply from the amount recorded for the same time frame in 2018 at 11.

Burglary and related offences offences rose from 198 recorded in the last quarter of 2018 to 228 for the same period one year later.

,Aggravated burglary went up to four cases in this quarter down from one the previous year.

Possession of drugs for personal use is on the rise with a slight increase of 130 recorded in the last quarter of 2018 up to 250 for the last quarter of 2019.