Kildare weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann is for it to continue changeable with rain or showers at times but good dry periods too and fog and frost at times also.

The weather forecast for Thursday from Met Eireann is for scattered showers in the south in the morning, but otherwise dry at first with sunny spells. Outbreaks of rain will move northwards, turning heavy and possibly prolonged in central and eastern areas later. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees, with mostly moderate south to southeast breezes.

READ NEXT: Will there be snow at Christmas? Forecaster gives latest update on weather for Christmas

Early on Thursday night, rain will affect the eastern half of the country. This rain will clear northwards and the rest of the night will be largely dry and cold with clear spells and ground frost in places and with fog developing in many areas. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.

The Ireland weather forecast for Friday from Met Eireann is for any frost and fog to gradually clear with bright or sunny spells developing. Many areas will be dry. However, showery rain may develop in eastern coastal counties for a time and later in the day, showers will develop near south and west coasts. It will be cold with highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees with light breezes. On Friday night, fog and ground frost will develop in many areas. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days. https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m

The national forecast and the national outlook for the coming days is available here.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/S1QLPpwVGX — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 18, 2019

Saturday will be cold and mainly dry. Fog will linger in some areas for much of the day. But bright or sunny spells will develop also. There is a risk of rain developing for a time in the south later in the day. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with light southerly breezes. On Saturday night, frost and fog will develop.

Sunday will continue cold and mainly dry with bright or sunny spells developing. Scattered showers may develop near south and west coasts. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with mostly light southwest breezes.