€260 raised at Kildare town community school bake off for Pieta House

The Kildare Town Community School bake off in aid of Pieta House was a resounding success on Monday December 16 last.

Six teachers took part in the competition with a total of 24 students and a total of €260 was raised and will be presented to Pieta House this week.

Together they designed their cakes to create masterpieces of perfection. Buttercream, ganache, fondant, sprinkles, cookies, flakes, marshmallows, chocolates and candlelights were all employed to create the masterpieces. Students voted over lunch and the judges gave their opinion to reveal the winners.

MS J Barry and her team of jessica Doyle, James Adams, Paige Thackaberry and Aoibheann O Brien were crowned winners and each received a box of chocolates as their prize. Highly commended awards were presented to Mr barron's team for their beautifully crafted Snowman Themed Cake, Mr Fitzgerald for his team's Santa is Stuck cake, Mr Brosnan's beautifully engineered Christmas Cake and Ms Kavanagh's Cornucopia of delight.

As part of the initiative, 12 Caricature pictures of teachers were designed and produced by 6th year artist Jade Kearin. The amazing pieces of art were displayed in the school canteen for viewing. Students were asked to guess who is who in exchange for a donation.

The winner of the competition was Nikola Semerdzhiev, who is in third year.



The School Home Economics and Art departments who jointly coordinated the event are very proud of all the work that went into the event, designing and producing the cakes and the pictures.