Kildare Village shoppers clogging up narrow local road according to residents

Shoppers travelling to Kildare Village are clogging up narrow local roads close to the M9 motorway, a councillor has claimed.

Kildare County Council officials have agreed to liaise with Google Maps and other online mapping services on the issue.



Cllr Veralouise Behan claimed that dozens of cars, and sometimes buses, are travelling on small back roads because motorists are taking shortcuts indicated to them by their satellite navigation services to the luxury Kildare town shopping complex.

However, these shortcuts take them off main routes and on to small country roads.

She told the Leader: “In recent weeks for Black Friday and private sales events, extra volumes of traffic have been heading to Kildare Village.

“They are mainly travelling from Kilkenny or Waterford area and are being directed by Google Maps onto narrow local roads.”

“They are leaving the M9 and travelling onto local roads around Narraghmore and Ballitore.

“One road in particular — the L80251 — is a narrow road and dozens of cars are using this on a daily basis.

“It’s an unsuitable route. Local children who used to cycle this road, can’t any more. The school bus can’t make its drop-offs safely because of the high volumes of traffic. Local farmers can’t safely get feed to their livestock in land across the road. Hedge cutting can’t be carried out safely, with the speed and volumes of passing traffic en route to Kildare Village.”

Raising the issue at the Athy Municipal District meeting on Monday last week, Cllr Behan called on the Council in conjunction with Kildare Village to erect temporary signage to direct shoppers towards more direct routes.

Cllr Behan confirmed that Council officials said they would liaise with Google Maps on the matter.

A spokesperson for Google Maps said: “We always work to provide the best directions. We encourage all drivers to follow local laws, stay attentive and use their best judgment while driving.”

When contacted by the Leader, a spokesperson for Kildare Village declined to comment on the issue.

The luxury shopping venue attracts thousands of vehicles every week especially in the run-up to Christmas when it can be open for up to 13 hours a day.

However it sees unprecedented levels of traffic around promotional events such as private sales or Black Friday when extra overflow car parks around Kildare town are opened to cater for the additional vehicles.

Local gardaí are also placed on point duty at junctions and roundabouts to keep traffic flowing. Families have also been flocking to the The Enchanted Lights spectacle which continues through the festive season until the end of January.

The most direct route from the M9 to Kildare Village is the R415 regional road which runs from Crookstown through Fontstown and Nurney towards Kildare town.

