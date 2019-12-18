Kildare domestic violence refuge forced to turn away 78 women and 114 children due to lack of places - TD claims

Fianna Fáil TD Fiona O’Loughlin has called on the Minister for Justice to create 24-hour refuges for victims of domestic violence.

The Kildare South politician was speaking in the Dáil last week where she also called for the establishment of a dedicated family law court as a matter of urgency.

She further claimed that the conditions in which family law and childcare cases are currently being heard are totally unsuitable and are damaging to victims.

Speaking about a lack of places in refuge centres, the TD said: “Teach Tearmainn, in my constituency of Kildare South, turned away 78 women and 114 children.”

She added: “We need a refuge in every county so that we do not have a situation like the one in Kildare where women from Carlow, Offaly and Laois and even Tipperary are trying to get into a refuge with only four apartments.

“We need full-time court accompaniment workers for every refuge so that front-line staff are not pulled away from their vital work when they go with women to their court appearances.

“Every refuge must open on a 24-hour basis.

“Women do not decide to leave their partners and their homes solely between the hours of 9am and 5pm.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said the state has greatly improved how its supports victims of domestic violence.

He added: “Many changes have been made to right the wrongs of the past but the reality is that we will be required to continue to tackle domestic violence on an ongoing basis.”

He continued: “Domestic violence is a problem that no one should have to face alone.”

“I hope that the changes to the law and the significant changes made by An Garda Síochána as to how it handles these crimes will make victims of domestic violence feel they can rely on our justice system in their greatest time of need.”