KILDARE PROPERTY: Last four-bed at Earls Court, Kill

Just one luxurious four-bedroom detached home remains for sale in the sought-after The Avenue, Earls Court, development in Kill, by Mirida Homes.

These superb A2 rated homes are designed with the modern family in mind and every detail has been examined in order to maximise space while allowing for bright, stylish and spacious living accommodation.

With top quality features and finishes throughout these superb houses measuring c 149.2sq to c 173.97sqm with extra-large rear gardens, should not be missed!

Earls Court is a most popular development ideally suited to family living.

The estate is located in the renowned and attractive village of Kill which boasts a full range of amenities just off M7 motorway and a short drive to Dublin city centre, Naas and Maynooth.

The guide price is from €495,000. For more information please contact Coonan Property New Homes 01 628 6128 or info@coonan.com or see www.coonan.com.