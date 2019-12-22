KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Gift voucher rules

Question: I usually get a gift voucher at Christmas. What are the new gift voucher rules that came in recently?

Answer: Gift vouchers are any voucher, coupon or other document (including an electronic document) that can be used instead of money to pay (or pay in part) for goods and services.

Since December 2, the Consumer Protection (Gift Vouchers) Act 2019 sets out the following new rules for gift vouchers:

Gift vouchers must have no expiry date or be valid for at least 5 years.

Traders cannot specify that a gift voucher is spent in one transaction.

Traders cannot charge a fee to change the name on a gift voucher, (if you have to register a name on the voucher).

If the balance remaining on a gift voucher is more than €1 after you buy something with it, a trader must reimburse the balance to you. They can give you cash, make an electronic transfer or give you another gift voucher.

These new rules do not apply to:

Vouchers that you can only use to buy specified goods and services at a discounted price, from a specified trader on a specified date, or for a specified period of three months or less. For example, vouchers from deal websites such as Groupon or Pigsback.

Vouchers issued as part of a customer loyalty or promotion scheme.

Vouchers issued as a refund for goods you returned to a trader.

Vouchers and gift cards sold before December 2, 2019. The expiry period and the terms and conditions that applied at the time of purchase apply to these vouchers

The new rules do not apply to electronic money gift cards (for example, One4all gift cards) which are already covered under the European Communities (Electronic Money) Regulations 2011.

Further information is available from citizensinformation.ie and the Citizens Information Phone Service on 0761 07 4000. Information is also available from your local Citizens Information Office at: Newbridge CIC, Cutlery Road, Newbridge, tel: 0761 07 8300; Naas CIC, Basin Street, Naas; tel: 0761 07 8280.