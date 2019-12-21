KILDARE OBITUARY: Andy Kennedy, Naas

Andrew (Andy) Kennedy, affectionally known as ‘The Bowler’ left us for his place of rest on September 30 last.

Andy was the youngest son of the late Jack and Mary Kennedy, and was born on their Monread, Naas, farm on January 27, 1940.

He is survived by his loving wife Mary, children Dr Anne Marie, Philip, Caroline (a US attorney), Seamus and Dr Mary junior, as well as four sisters Peggy, Bridget, Moira and Anne.

Andy was educated at Naas CBS and followed a great family tradition in butchering; his late Uncle Barney Kennedy owned a butcher’s shop in Popular Square, Naas.

Andy graduated as a Master Butcher in the renowned Moore Street in Dublin.

He purchased a supermarket in Ballyboden in the 1970s. In the early ‘80s he purchased his late Uncle Phil’s Public House on Main Street, Naas.

Andy’s love for his family was renowned, indeed he was returning from a visit to Caroline and Seamus in New York when he died.

‘The Bowler’ loved all sports in particular soccer and Gaelic football. He was gifted with a phenomenal memory.

From the late 1940s on, he could recall not only results and scores of games but also teams. He played a little soccer and was treasurer of Naas FC for a number of years.

An accomplished handicap golfer, he holds the record for most Super Singles victories in Naas Golf Club where he served as Captain in 1978 and Hon. Treasurer from 1972 to 1975.

In this year’s Captain’s Prize (Brian Cagney) at the Kerdiffstown Club, he won the putting competition.

Andy served as Hon. Treasurer of the Kildare Vintners Golf Society for many years and was also a Past Captain of the Society.

As recently as July of this year his wife and himself were guests of honour at the Society’s Annual golf outing in the Slieve Russell where they enjoyed a few days of relaxation.

Andy loved life and lived it to the full but most of all he loved Mary and his children.

Andy was introduced to his soul mate, the lovely Mary Martin, from Monaghan, in Naas Golf Club in 1970s and they were married in the Saggart Parish Church 42 years ago.

Sincere sympathies go to his family and friends.

May he Rest In Peace.