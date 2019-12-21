Naas councillor is ‘disturbed’ over Naas homelessness

Kildare County Council has an outreach team which is liaising with homeless people in the area.

According to the council the team is the first point of contact for homeless people with the council.

Naas councillor Seamie Moore asked for information to be provided on a monthly basis about the number of people “living in outdoor shelters and tents.”

He said he was disturbed at the number of people living in areas around Naas at the Abbey cemetery and former industrial premises.

Cllr Moore was commenting on the response from the council’s housing section that it is not aware of any registered homeless people sleeping rough or living in outdoor shelters or tents.

And the council also says it’s not easy to quantify the number of unregistered homeless people unless they present to the homeless team and engage with services.

According to the council there are 203 homeless people in County Kildare.

However many are unwilling to engage with the council and council staff cannot get access to private property where homeless people may be living.