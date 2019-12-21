Pressure on for dedicated dog park in Naas area

The campaign for a dog park in Naas hasn’t gone away.

Cllr Bill Clear asked if there are proposals for a dog park in Monread Park.

There were proposals for a park there and pop up dog parks opened there during the summer in 2018 - however the plans for a permanent park were abandoned after some local residents objected.

Kildare County Council subsequently came out against the use of land adjacent to K Leisure and Caragh Road as a dog park.

According to the council the lands there are leased to K Leisure and the Naas Sports Centre for amenity use and “there is no scope within these leases to provide a dog park.”

Now the opening of a dog park at Monread Park is on the table again in the context of developing a masterplan for the amenity.

And was raised at a meeting of the Naas Municipal District.

But the final decision will depend on how the council can accommodate the various elements being sought within the park as well as the outcome of the public consultation process and what the councillors decide to approve when the plan is finalised.

Cllr Clear said the dog facility could be anywhere in Naas.

“A lot of people don’t want dogs when they are walking and dog owners like to let their dogs off the lead. I’m not stuck on Monread (but) it’s something we have to do somewhere.”