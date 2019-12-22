Irish country stars to play Newbridge gigs

Two Irish Country stars are set to take to the stage in Newbridge in 2020.

Mike Denver will perform at the Keadeen Hotel on Thursday, March 5, while Johnny McEvoy will perform on Friday, January 10.

Mike Denver, affectionately known as the Galway Boy, celebrates 16 years on the entertainment scene.

Backed by a band comprising of Ireland's top musicians, Mike presents a two and a half hour high energy show which features all his hits, including Tommy K, Wasn't that a Party, Galway Girl, Blown Away, plus hits' from the 60's and 70's.

Guests at various concerts include Brendan Shine, Philomena Begley, Ray Lynam, Trudi Lalor and Olivia Douglas. Tickets on sale at hotel reception and Ticketmaster.ie.

Johnny McEvoy has always been highly acclaimed for his excellent live show.

This nostalgiac evening of song and story features all of Johnny's many hit songs, including Muirsin Durkan-Boston, Burglar-Those Brown, Eyes-Long Long Before Your Time etc, plus some songs from his new album.

This a full evening with Johnny McEvoy and band. No support. Tickets are €30 and are on sale at hotel reception and ticketmaster.ie.