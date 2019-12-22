Kildare peak challenge fundraiser in aid of St Brigid's Hospice

A Kildare group of 20 will be taking on a 100km walk and a Peaks Challenge next March, 2020 all for St Brigid's Hospice in the Curragh.

“We will start our walk from Market Square Kildare town at 8am on March 20 2020, we will walk 50km to Lugnaquilla, the highest mountain in Leinster which we will then climb through the night,” said organiser Clodagh O'Toole.

“After our descent we make our return journey home to Kildare town walking another 50K passing St. Brigid's Hospice, we will be walking for 24 hours to complete this challenge in 2020 all in aid of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.”

This Challenge is in Memory of Kathleen Brennan who lost her battle in March 2019, Kathleen was the mother of Chris Brennan, who is responsible for the ideas behind theses challenges.

The Kildare town Four Peaks Challenge 2018 raised around €36,000 for five local charities so in turn they now want to raise as much as they can to support this worthy cause.

“We are asking anyone who can join us at the St. Brigid's Hospice Curragh on Saturday, March 21 to join with us on the final stretch home to Kildare town, time and details will follow.

“We are asking for the support for all of our events.

“Each walker will have a sponsorship card and all support will be much appreciated.”

Meanwhile A Peaks Remembrance Tree where loved ones can hang a message for those departed will be up in St Brigid's Parish Church until January 6 next.