Clane Peter McVerry Trust fundraising event forced to cancel

An event planned by Clane teenagers to raise money for the Peter McVerry Trust had to be cancelled due to insurance problems.

Scoil Mhuire student, Ryan McKeown, and a group of friends had initially palnned the event for tomorrow, December 18, at the Westgrove Hotel. “We were planning the event in aid of Peter Mc verry trust to raise money for homelessness which we all know is a big problem nowadays,” said Ryan who is working with Zoe Callan, Jakub Pawllik, Ella Kennedy, Oliwia Pawllik, Jack Timmons, Leah Casey and Jade Campbell.

But after announcing the plans early last week, Ryan told the Leader that they had to cancel the event because of insurance plans they had not anticpated.