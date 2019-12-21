APPEAL: Can you identify who is in this Prosperous school photo from 1953?

A root around his house has led Prosperous man Thomas Mackessy to ask us to publish a photograph of children at Prosperous National school in 1953.

Thomas is a retired Eircom worker, lives in Goretti Park, Prosperous, and he has a long connection with the area.

He was five when the photograph was taken. “I know about half of the people and it would great to get information on who the others are,” he said.

Thomas attended the school from 1952 to 1960. The photograph was taken in 1953.

He estimates that about ten of the 52 people in the photograph, including a teacher, are now deceased.

After attending Propserous NS, Thomas went to Naas CBS.

A photograph of his 1965 Naas class appeared in the Leinster Leader in 2015.

It was when going through documents in his house at Goretti Park, following the death of his sister, Mary, in October 2018, that he came across the photograph. “The photo would represent around half the school. The senior classes were not in it,” he told us.

Anyone who can help with identifying any of the people in the photograph can contact Thomas at 045-868695 or write to him at 1300 Goretti Park.

Thomas is one of a family of seven sibilings, the children of Thomas and Martina Mackessy, from Limerick and Mayo, respectively. They moved to Prosperous in 1951. His father worked on the construction of Allenwood power station and later with the ESB at the station.