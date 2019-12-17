Property Watch: Fancy a project in Prosperous?

This detached cottage in need of major investment and modernisation located close to Prosperous, Clane, Sallins, Maynooth, Kilcock and Naas, has come to the market with a price tag of €160,000.



According to selling agents Sherry Fitzgerald Reilly the property is located on a lovely site with huge potential subject to normal planning permission.

The location is described as being near all essential amenities and within easy access to Dublin city.



Accommodation extends to approx. 640 sq ft and consists of hall, living area, kitchenette, bathroom and two rooms.