Athy Photographic Society awards night

The members of the Athy Photographic Society (APS) participated for the Jack Brogan, Memorial Perpetual Trophy and

the prestigious title of APS Photographer of the Year 2019 in Athy Community College recently.

Each photographer displayed 6 photographs displaying their various photographic skills.

With an incredible panel of Photographs and by a very tight margin Peadar Doogue emerged as the winner the Jack Brogan, Memorial Perpetual Trophy and the title of APS Photographer of the year 2019.

The Intermediate Trophy was won Viviane Rosa who also displayed an excellent panel of photographs.

Viviane is described as a very talented upcoming photographer, joining the APS in 2018 as a beginner and has made remarkable progress. On the night all the Photographs on display were critique in great detail with very positive feedback by Podge Kelly, renowned international award winning Photographer.

Athy APS Members are planning a major event with the return of Athy man and International award winning Photographer John Minihan. Over the past 35 year John has returned to Athy and photographed the People of Athy.

Internationally, John has photographed many famous personalities to name a few Lady Diana, Samuel Beckett and any more.

The event takes place in the Athy Community College at 8pm sharp on the February, 6 2020.