Gardaí carry out searches in Kildare after almost €1m worth of drugs intercepted

Garda searches in Co Kildare were carried out following a €900,000 seizure of cannabis and cocaine yesterday.

Gardaí said that as part of ongoing intelligence led investigations associated with the Joint Agency Task Force (JATF) targeting suspected facilitators of drug trafficking into Ireland, an operation was carried out in Co Louth yesterday.

During the operation personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) intercepted two vehicles simultaneously at approximately 1am while travelling in the vicinity of Ardee.



Cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value in excess of €900,000 (analysis pending) was seized along with an animal transporter truck and a high powered car.

Two men aged 41 and 33 and one woman aged 33 years were arrested and are currently detained for questioning at Dundalk and Ashbourne Garda Stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

They can be held for up to seven days.

Follow up searches have since been carried out at locations in Leixlip, Co Kildare and Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, in the course of which Gardaí seized a vacuum packing machine and cash €8,000.

Investigations are ongoing.

The cross jurisdictional Joint Agency Task Force (JATF) was established under the Fresh Start Agreement.

The Task Force comprises the Police Service of Northern Ireland, An Garda Síochána, HM Revenue & Customs, the Revenue Commissioners, the Home Office Immigration Enforcement, the Criminal Assets Bureau, and the National Crime Agency.

The JATF sees cross border co-operation across a range of policing areas and is of significant benefit to keeping people safe, as well as continuing joint activity on issues which affect communities.