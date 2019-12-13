Man jailed for theft and driving without insurance

A young man has been jailed for the theft of two smartphones.

Madalin Opera, 21, of 25 Ballyshannon Road, Kilmore, Dublin 5 was charged with stealing a phone on October 12, 2017 at the St Vincent de Paul charity shop in Kilcock, and another one the following day, October 13 at Diamonds and Pearls in Clane.

At Naas District Court last Wednesday, December 11, he also pleaded guilty to a number of charges of failing to appear before the court.

He was represented by two barristers, Sean Lavin and Patsy Glennon, both of whom, incidentally, are retired Garda inspectors.

Mr Opera was also charged with driving without insurance on December 5, 2017 on the M4 in Maynooth.

He had three previous convictions for driving without insurance as well as theft offences.

Mr Lavin told Judge Zaidan that the defendant apologised for the incidents.

“He says he didn’t appear in court because he was scared,” Mr Lavin said.

“Scared of what?” the judge asked.

“The system perhaps,” counsel replied.

Despite his youth, the defendant has three children aged from four down.

He has a lifelong cardiac condition.

Mr Lavin said the defendant was prepared to compensate the victims of the phone thefts.

Mr Glennon explained that the defendant had had insurance on his car, but that he ran into difficulty with the payments for it and it was cancelled.

Although Mr Opera has worked in the past, both and his partner are currently on social welfare.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said he had no doubt the thefts of the phones was premeditated.

He sentenced him to two 11 month prison sentences for the two thefts.

And he disqualified him for six years for the insurance charge.