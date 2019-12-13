Six month sentence for Naas man

A Naas man appeared at the local district court last Wednesday, December 11 charged under the Public Order Act offences.

Darren Murphy, 26, of 361 Sunday’s Well, Blessington Road, Naas was encountered by gardai on May 25, 2019 at New Caragh Road, Naas.

He was intoxicated and walking in front of cars.

Representing him, barrister Patsy Glennon told the court that the defendant, who is currently in custody, has made great strides in prison in addressing his alcohol issues.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said he was disappointed to see the defendant before him again.

And he noted that if any of the motorists had knocked him down on the night would have been before him for dangerous driving.

He reflected on the “amount of garda time wasted investigating drunk fools”.

Counsel for the defendant emphasised that the Mr Murphy is now sober, has been working with a counsellor in prison and has established contact with addiction counselling for after his release from prison. Mr Murphy told the court that he had come to realise that alcohol was a problem in his life, and that it didn’t agree with him,.

“It doesn’t agree with anyone,” Judge Zaidan responded, “especially to excess.”

“If you treat it with some respect, it might treat you with some.”

He sentenced the defendant to a total of six months in prison, and remarked that it was a “very low sentence”.