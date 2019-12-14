CITIZENS INFORMATION: All you need to know about The Christmas Bonus

Question: I am getting a social welfare payment. Will I get a Christmas Bonus this year?

Answer: The Christmas Bonus is paid to people getting a long-term social welfare payment. It is paid the week beginning December 2, to people getting the following payments:

State pensions

Widow’s/Widower’s/ Surviving Civil Partner’s pensions

Invalidity Pension, Blind Pension, Disability Allowance, Carer’s Allowance, Carer’s Benefit, Domiciliary Care Allowance, Guardian’s payment, Partial Capacity Benefit

Jobseeker’s Transitional payment, One-Parent Family Payment, Farm Assist, Deserted Wife’s Benefit and Allowance, Magdalene Laundry Payment

Community Employment, Rural Social Scheme, Tús, Gateway, Back to Work Enterprise Allowance, Job Initiative, Back to Work Family Dividend

Back to Education Allowance (BTEA), VTOS and Further Education and Training (FET) training allowance (people coming from jobseeker's payments must have been on their payment and/or BTEA or VTOS or FET training allowance for 15 months).

For Jobseeker’s Allowance (JA) or basic Supplementary Welfare Allowance (SWA), you must have been getting the payment for 15 months (390 days) to get a Christmas Bonus. However, if you were getting another eligible payment immediately before claiming JA or SWA, and your combined time on both eligible payments is 15 months, you will get the Christmas Bonus.

In 2019, the Christmas Bonus is 100% of your normal weekly payment (including the Living Alone Increase, the Island Allowance and the Over-80 Increase). Fuel Allowance is not included when calculating the Christmas Bonus. The minimum Christmas Bonus payment is €20. For Domiciliary Care Allowance (DCA), which is paid monthly, the bonus is 100% of the weekly amount.

Further information is available from citizensinformation.ie and the Citizens Information Phone Service on 0761 07 4000. Information is also available from your local Citizens Information Office at: Newbridge CIC, Cutlery Road, Newbridge, tel: 0761 07 8300; Naas CIC, Basin Street, Naas; tel: 0761 07 8280.