KILDARE PROPERTY: Luxurious Maynooth penthouse comes on the market

A Maynooth penthouse has come on the market.

Coonan Property presents No 37 Donadea House, a spectacular penthouse apartment with panoramic views over Maynooth and the surrounding countryside.

This very spacious three bedroom apartment extends to c. 1,100 sq ft with a further 800 sq ft of outside space on a huge private roof terrace.

Presented in turn key condition, the apartment briefly comprises, a large entrance hallway, open plan kitchen/dining/living area with access onto the terrace.

There are three good sized bedrooms including master ensuite, main bathroom and guest wc.

The roof terrace is completely private and faces west, ideal for evening sunshine and a lovely entertaining space.

The development is centrally located in the middle of Maynooth town with Manor Mills shopping centre directly below and Maynooth University along with numerous pubs and restaurants all just a short stroll away.

The property, which is for sale by private treaty, is on offer for €295,000 and viewings are recommended.

For further information please contact Michael Wright on 01 6286128 or email mickw@coonan.com.