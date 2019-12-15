Kildare town business wins Pride of Premises award

Kildare County Council hosted the first of what is to be an annual event the ‘Pride of Business Premises’ on Tuesday, December 3, in the Kildare County Council Chamber.

Independently judged, the celebration aims to recognise local property owners who maintain a high level of visual appearance to their premises.

Launched in July, the competition acknowledged over 30 businesses across the five Municipal Districts

The Waterfall Clinic from Kildare Town was awarded the Overall County Winner for its balance between tradition and modernity and its demonstration of what can be achieved with a relatively small frontage and restricted height.

Edward Harrigan & Sons from Newbridge took home the award for Best Shopfront Accessibility, due to its inviting entrance, double doors that can be tied back and its level access.

First place winners included; Moda Beauty Salon in Athy, French Estates of Celbridge/Leixlip, The Waterfall Clinic from Kildare/Newbridge, Ski Interiors Ltd of Naas and Finesse Movement from Maynooth MD.

The runner up winners of the competition are as follows; Kane's Pub in Athy, Da Vinci's Italian Restaurant of Celbridge/ Leixlip, Forget Me Not Flowers & Gifts of Newbridge/Kildare, Sticky Fingers Childcare Centre in Naas and Bob & Kates Gift Shop from Maynooth MD.

Congratulating all those shortlisted, Sonya Kavanagh Director of Services at Kildare County Council said “We want to instil an increased sense of pride in our towns and encourage both business owners and locals to view our towns as places worth promoting and visiting”.

Acknowledging excellence in shopfront premises presentation, The Pride of Business Premises Awards will become an annual competition and is open to all businesses and shops in towns across the five Municipal Districts in County Kildare.

Applications for next year’s competition will open in July 2020.