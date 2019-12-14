TJ O’Mahony Plus Prosperous hosts annual Christmas event

Festive cheer was in full swing at TJ O’Mahony Plus (formally McCarthy’s Hardware) in Prosperous, where they hosted their annual Christmas event in store on Thursday, November 28.

A bumper crowd enjoyed festive nibbles from the new in-store café, while a visit from the Snow Queen was a huge favourite amongst the kids. Added to that there was an exquisite choir performance from the One Voice Allenwood Contemporary Choir, which certainly set the festive tone for the night that officially marks the start of Christmas.

Store manager Eugene Williams said: “There is a deep sense of community in Prosperous and we look forward to this event every year, where amongst the beautiful surroundings of our Christmas shop we get the opportunity to share an evening of festivities with our Customers. Thanks to everyone who joined us on the night”.

One Voice Choir, Allenwood, entertained with Festive Carols at the Christmas Festive Evening 2019 at TJ O’Mahony PLUS McCarthy’s Hardware, Prosperous, Thursday, November 28. Photo Tony Keane.

Colm and Sarah Creaven with kids, Cara and Conor, Coll Dubh.

Amelia O’Reilly, Cathy Carroll, and Georgia Reilly.