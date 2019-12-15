The Grafton Barber opens in Maynooth

The Grafton Barber is now open in Tesco Carton Park, Maynooth.

The Grafton Barber is a 100% Irish, family-owned company, founded in 1961 by Hugh McAllister Sr.

“We are classic barbers that pride ourselves on providing an impeccable service to both gentlemen and their sons,” said a spokesperson.

“With nearly 50 stores nationwide as of 2019, we are the largest chain in both Ireland & the UK.

“Loyal well-trained staff are the key to any Grafton Barber!”

If you visit The Grafton Barber and experience the service for yourself, you will find traditional reclining barber chairs, front wash ceramic sink marble tops, reclaimed floors, New-York style tin ceilings, deep button leather waiting area, flat screen TVs and Consoles for the kids.

There is always a complimentary tea, coffee and even an ice-cold beer on offer for clients!

Tel: 01 629 3528. Opening Times: Monday – Wednesday: 9:30am – 6:30pm; Thursday: 9:30am – 7:30pm; Friday: 9:30am – 6:30pm; Saturday: 9am – 6pm; Sunday: 11pm – 5pm.