KILDARE OBITUARY: Nora Corbett, Esmondale, Naas

The death took place on October 23 of Nora Corbett, Esmondale, Naas and formerly of St Conleth’s Place in the town. She was 59 years old.

Nora died at Naas General Hospital, and and her family have paid tribute to both Naas Hospital and the Friends of Naas Hospital for the care provided for Nora, who passed away at the Solas room in the Curragh ward. Solas rooms are provided at the facility for end of life care.

Nora’s family have also thanked St James’s Hospital, where she was under the care of consultant medical oncologist Dr Dearbhaile O’Donnell and the oncology team at the Dublin hospital.

Nora (née O’Leary) started her education at the Mercy Convent Primary School, Sallins Road, Naas, and later at the adjacent St Mary’s College.

She retained very happy memories of her school days especially Irish dancing classes. She won many dance medals, primarily for the jig, which was her favourite dance in the genre.

After leaving school, Nora worked for a time in the Eastern Health Board, since subsumed into the Health Service Executive.

Later, she secured a sought-after position in the banking industry, with the then National Irish Bank, working at branches in Crumlin and Clondalkin, where she had many friends.

While in Dublin she met three young women who worked at Bord Fáilte (Fáilte Ireland) and the quartet were to become lifelong buddies, regularly meeting up.

Nora enjoyed her many years working in the financial sector and later moved to Naas where she worked at the Poplar Square branch of the Permanent Trustee Savings Bank. She was popular with the customers and also made lifelong friends with colleagues there.

Later, she worked for First Active in Dundrum, where she served as branch manager before transferring to Newbridge, also as branch manager there.

Subsequently, after First Active merged with Ulster Bank, a decade ago in late 2009, Nora began working for storage systems enterprise Robeplan at the Whitewater Shopping Centre. She enjoyed many years working there, where she knew many people in the greater Newbridge area. Nora was popular with customers and colleagues and was the company’s top salesperson.

More recently, she worked for Turas Nua, which helps people into sustainable employment, at Wolfe Tone Street in Naas; taking to a completely new role like the proverbial duck to water with the help of the wonderful staff there.

Nora was a lover of the great outdoors and would regularly be seen on her bicycle, which she loved.

When she wasn’t cycling she was out walking, keeping fit no matter what inclement conditions the weather brought.

She enjoyed horseracing and was a regular visitor to the racecourses at Naas, Punchestown and the Curragh.

Nora has relatives in Birmingham, UK, who came home for summer holidays and Nora and had many happy memories of those times. She would often meet up with her parents for a social drink at McCormack’s pub, South Main Street, Naas, or at Lawlor’s hotel in Poplar Square.

Nora met her husband Kevin for the first time at the Forge Inn at South Main Street, Naas. They married at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Eadestown, in 1985 because the parish church in Naas (then the only Catholic church in the town) was being renovated at the time.

They have a son, Patrick.

Nora will be greatly missed by her family, friends, work colleagues and neighbours who turned out in large numbers to say goodbye and her family are deeply grateful for this and the many kind messages they have received.

Nora is survived by husband Kevin, son Patrick, parents May (Naas) and Jim (Newbridge), mother-in-law Breda, sisters-in-law Denise, Áine, Breda and Teresa, brothers-in-law Gerard, Michael and John, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives in addition to a wide circle of friends.

Her funeral took place to St Corban's Cemetery, Naas, following requiem mass at the Church of Our Lady and St David, Naas.