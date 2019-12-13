Choral singing from Kildare school girls today

If you're in Naas today around lunchtime, keep an eye out for the fifth class girls of the Convent of Mercy in Naas who will be singing carols just outside the Bank of Ireland.

The girls will be there between 1.15pm and 2.15pm, and will be raising funds for the school rebuilding project!

The new school will create a new three storey 32 classroom building as well as 50 car park spaces. The new development will also include three ball courts and two junior play areas.

There will also be a raised footpath leading form Sallins Road through the church car park of the school.

Part of the existing structure is protected since it dates back to 1900.