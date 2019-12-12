Professional success for Monasterevin academic

Congratulations to Dr Catherine O’Rourke from Monasterevin who recently secured University of Ulster 2019 Faculty Distinguished Research Fellow Award in the Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Catherine's proud father Richard O'Rourke, who runs the Hopkins festival, said that her research lies at the intersection of gender, conflict and international law. He added that Catherine has long since left Monasterevin and has been teaching for some time up North at the University of Ulster for quite some time.

She has written two monographs in the field, one based on her PhD research (Gender Politics in Transitional Justice, Routledge, 2013). Her second book (Women’s Rights in Armed Conflict under International Law, in-press Cambridge University Press, 2019) is an output of substantial funding from the UK Department for International Development.

The scholarly significance of the book project has been demonstrated by securing an Irish Fulbright Scholar Award to support the monograph-development in 2016-17. This highly competitive funding is awarded on the basis of an academically excellent project proposal, combined with a demonstrated potential and ability to lead in one’s field.

Dr O’Rourke has published in several leading international peer review journals in the field, including European Journal of International Law, International and Comparative Law Quarterly, International Journal of Transitional Justice, Harvard Journal of Human Rights, Politics and Gender, Melbourne Journal of International Law, International Journal of Human Rights, and International Political Science Review.