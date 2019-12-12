Developers want to build over 60 new homes beside existing estate in Kildare town

Plans have been lodged for 64 new homes beside Loughminane Green estate off the Green Road in Kildare town.

Being proposed are a range of property units including several two-storey dwellings.

The planned houses will be situated between the railway track and Loughminane Green.

The developers are Keshmore Homes Limited which is 11 years old and based in Kilmead, Athy.

The planning notice states that the homes will be connected to the existing road network in Loughminane Green estate.

There will be a temporary construction vehicle access road through agricultural land.

A decision is due by Kildare Co Council on the planning application in early February.

Loughminane Green, built by Croftbeam Company Ltd developers, launched in 2001 and includes three-bedroom, four-bedroom and five-bedroom houses.