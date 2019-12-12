Great turnout for Monasterevin Blueway Kayaking Club meeting

There was a great turnout in Monasterevin for a recent public meeting to promote interest in the Blueway Kayaking Club.

The Monasterevin Blueway Kayaking Club hosted the public meeting in Monasterevin Community Centre on Monday, December 9 at 8.30pm.

They were seeking new and current members interested in kayaking in the town to attend and they were not disappointed.

"We had a fantastic turnout, there is great enthusiasm for kayaking in Monasterevin," said PRO Sinead Murphy.

"There was a mix of all ages in attendance. We had representatives from the local scouts, Monasterevin Youth Action, Monasterevin Tidy Towns, Monasterevin Blueway as well as local representatives Fiona O Loughlin TD, Kevin Duffy and Mark Wall."