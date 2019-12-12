LARK's Christmas concert is on this Saturday in Kildare town

LARK KILDARE will hold their Christmas Gala concert this Saturday, 14 December in the CMWS Hall Kildare Town.

The cast will be performing two concerts on Saturday with the first taking place at 3pm with an evening show at 8pm.

The concert this year is to showcase our wonderful cast talents outside of a musical performance and to raise funds for our 2020 production of Cinderella the Musical.

The set list is partially made up of songs from the Greatest Showman, Matilda, A Star is Born along with some songs from Cinderella. We will also perform some Christmas family favourite songs!

Special Guests on the night are the wonderful Adult Choir of St Brigid's Primary school who are directed by Lisa Nagle.

Tickets are on sale in Kildare Heritage Centre and in the Kildare Parish Centre.

Online tickets are available through Eventbrite and are priced at €10.00.