Council notices target owners of derelict homes to free up housing

In an end of year move, Kildare Co Council is clamping down on derelict properties as part of a renewed effort to make more housing available across the county.

The owners of vacant residential or commercial units have been served with official notices in recent weeks requesting them to carry out works stipulated under legislation.

A local authority has the powers to serve the 'Section 11' notices under the Derelict Sites Act 1990.

Under the legislation, the Environment Section of the Council has directed that all waste must be removed from sites and that grounds must be maintained and removed of overgrowth.

General maintenance must also be carried out to prevent the property becoming derelict.

Strict deadlines are also given and all the works must be carried out within weeks of the date of the notices.

Separately, the Council is seeking properties for periods between 4 years and 15 years under the Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS).

RAS is a scheme seeking to provide additional good quality accommodation for eligible people assessed by the housing authority as having long term housing need.

The landlord would receive a guaranteed monthly income whether the property is occupied or vacant.

The landlord would also save on the expense of advertising, engaging with agents for a fee and/or showing the property.