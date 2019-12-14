Naas historical items to be on display in new library

Items of historical and heritage interest relating to Naas are set to be placed on display in the new Naas Library.

Marian Higgins, the Kildare county librarian, says the library - which will be developed at Naas Town Hall - will house a “local studies and research element”.

And Kildare County Council will continue to purchase items which are of archival or historic interest in County Kildare (and these will be periodically displayed).

Last year KCC bought an original map of Naas dating from 1660 along with uniforms, photographs and other materials from the Morristown Lattin Estate and the intention is to make these available for exhibition.

Ms Higgins said the library will continue to include a strong free cultural programme and it will have an emphasis on lectures, workshops, events, commemorative programmes and outreach to schools.

The county collection of archives, local studies and genealogy will be housed at the library in Newbridge.

And and this facility will provide “permanent environmental conditions to protect and preserve the collection and artefacts.”

She also said the library service has plans to digitise material held in the collection which will make it accessible to researchers, tourists and the public.

Ms Higgins was responding to Cllr Vincent P Martin’s proposal for a feasibility study on the merits of opening a cultural/interpretive centre or museum.

Cllr Martin said this could “showcase and celebrate history and heritage in Naas.”

If not, he said, these whould be on display either at the library in Naas or at Aras Chill Dara.

Naas Mayor Carmel Kelly was in favour and said it could house a coffee shop and, for now, if tourists come to Naas they have to be directed to Newbridge.

Cllr Seamie Moore said “Newbridge is a much newer town” while Naas is 2,000 years old.

He said archive materials should be kept in Naas.

He also said a heritage centre could be developed in a number of places in the town, including the old library.