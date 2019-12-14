Criticism over four year delay for cycleways near Naas schools

The delay in providing cycleways near Naas Community College and Naas Community National School, Craddockstown, has come under fire.

Cllr Bill Clear was told at a Naas Municipal District meeting that consultants have been engaged to proceed with the project and work on a detailed design has started.

Kildare County Council hopes to have contract documents before the end of next June.

However Cllr Clear said at a Naas Municipal District meeting that €300,000 assigned to this has been sitting there for four years.

“It seems to be dragging on for what is quite a short section of work and it’s important because it concerns two schools and a residential area.

“It is not ideal to have kids cycling on a footpath. If we have the money, let’s use it, it should have been built by now,” he said.

Cllr Clear noted this was a condition of planning permission for both schools.

“We need to connect the school by cycle and walking on both sides of roads to reduce congestion and encourage more kids to walk and cycle to school safely,” he added.