Hundreds of elderly left waiting on trolleys or chairs at Naas General Hospital

There are delays at either end of the treatment timetable at Naas General Hospital.

Some 851 people aged over 75 years had to wait on trolleys or chairs at the hospital for more than 24 hours.

At the same time near 6,000 bed days were lost at the hospital since the start of this year, at least partly due to a lack of home care support.

Fianna Fail TD Frank O’Rourke said that in October alone, there were 69 older people on trolleys in Naas, one of the worst figures in the country.

These figures have never been seen before and simply wouldn’t happen in the rest of Europe.

The solutions are there – safe staffing levels for nurses, equip GPs to treat people at home or in their communities, ensure that home care packages are in place, so patients can be safely discharged, back to their own homes where they can be safe and comfortable.”

He added: “Every one of these is a vulnerable person, often waiting in pain, in fear, in desperation.

“It’s nothing short of appalling that they are expected to wait in such conditions.” Dep O’Rourke also said the high number of delayed discharges in Naas is putting immense pressure on the rest of the system and he called on the Government to get serious on delivering home care supports which would alleviate the problem.

The Naas figure of bed days lost (5,883) is among the highest of any hospital outside of Dublin.

Lost bed days mean there were people eligible to be discharged from Naas hospital but had no access to an appropriate step-down care facility or home help provision.

“They don’t want to be in hospital, their families don’t want them to be in hospital and the medical professionals who are battling through each day don’t want to see them in the hospital when they know they are healthy enough to go home.”

But there is nowhere else for them to go, he said “and this is putting huge pressure on the rest of the hospital network, which is in desperate need for the spare capacity.”

This vicious cycle will continue until decisive action is taken, he said, adding that more home support hours, home care packages and respite support for families is needed.

“Only when these are in place will we see these numbers drop.”