Naas CBS students awarded top third level scholarships

A number of students from Naas CBS who sat the Leaving Certificate exams this year were awarded scholarships to third level colleges.

A total of 10 sixth year students (academic year 2018 - 2019) received entrance scholarships to UCD. Some 167 boys sat the exam.

All students received over 560 points in their Leaving Certificate and therefore qualified for the entrance scholarship.

Jack Cleary landed an entrance scholarship award from Trinity College Dublin for outstanding results (he amassed 625 points).

Jack is now studying management science and information system studies in Trinity College.

Jack also received the Naughton foundation scholarship, a very prestigious award for academic results.

Naas CBS was again one of the top feeder County Kildare schools providing students to various third level institutions in the country in this year.

It was in fourth place behind the fee paying perennial table topper Clongowes Wood College, which was followed by Newbridge College, also a fee paying school in second.

Some 99% and 95% of the Clane and Newbridge students respectively got places in third level education.

St. Mary’s College, Naas, and Naas CBS were next placed with 93% and 89% respectively of their student cohort going on to third level college.

Most of the CBS students went to TU Dublin (which embraces ITs in Dublin, Tallaght and Blanchardstown) (32), followed by Maynooth University (28), UCD (24) and DCU (17).

Separately, Affidea express care, which provides medical services at the Vista primary care centre in Naas, has sponsored jerseys for basketball, rugby and athletics teams which represent the school.

Pictured above are: Ben Travers (principal), Samuel Sheehan (medicine), Brian Cunningham (science), Brian Tobin (engineering), Jack Hamill (science), Sean Usher (business and finance) , Leo Murphy (deputy principal), David Kiely (medicine), Cormac Dempsey (engineering), Eoghan Duffy (engineering) and Conor Sievwright (general Science).