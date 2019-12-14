ARAS addiction service in Newbridge to host recognition event

It's a busy time for Newbridge-based addiction service ARAS.

More than 40 people from Kildare and West Wicklow attended a recovery event in ARAS last Wednesday night.

Abbey Regional Addiction Service (ARAS) was established in 2008 as a result of two organisations merging, Kildare West Wicklow Community Addiction Team (KWWCAT) and the Abbey Project.

The event, in conjunction with SMART Recovery Ireland was intended to promote a new SMART Recovery meeting which will take place in ARAS every Friday from 2.30pm – 4pm.

And next Monday, December 16, ARAS is hosting its annual recognition event, which aims, as the names suggests, to recognise the the progress individuals who attend the service have made in the year and to highlight the issues currently facing communities across the county.

As well as speeches by the organisation's chairperson, Jennifer Boyle, there will also be a tour of the service for visitors.

This event will run between 6.30pm and 9.30pm and will be in Newbridge Town Hall.

“ARAS has been offering supports to those affected by alcohol and drug use for over a decade. Our services have evolved to address the changing needs of those who require support in our community,” ARAS CEO Derek Parker explained.

“Most people in our community know someone either directly or indirectly who has experienced issues with alcohol or drug addiction.

“We offer a non-judgemental service which seeks to support people where they are at in relation to their alcohol and drug issues.

“Providing recovery focused groups such as Smart Recovery assists people in achieving their goals,” he said.

“Everyone’s recovery journey is different and it’s important that ARAS services support people at every stage of their recovery.

“I’ve no doubt this new group every Friday will have a significant positive impact on those who attend, and I’d encourage anyone who is looking for support to drop into ARAS where they can meet with our staff.”

ARAS provides supports to people over the age of 18 who are experiencing issues with alcohol and drugs and has supported more than 350 individuals in Kildare and West Wicklow.

The SMART Recovery Ireland meetings provide practical supports to promote recovery.

And more than 50 people have attended the groups so far this year.

The company known now as Kildare West Wicklow Community Addiction Service Limited (KWWCAS), trading as ARAS was originally set up by the South Western Region Drugs and Alcohol Task Force (SWRDATF), to work with drug users and their families, and to develop high quality, professional treatment and rehabilitation services.